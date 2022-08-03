Theatre UP Seeks Thespians For Oliver

LITTLETON, NH — Theatre UP, formerly Upstage Players, announces auditions for its fall production of Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver! Auditions will be held at the Littleton Opera House Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6-9:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 21, 1-4 p.m. Callbacks to follow on Aug. 21 as necessary.
This time-honored musical is based on the Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist and features songs like “Consider Yourself,” “Food Glorious Food,” and “As Long as He Needs Me.” This show takes a huge ensemble of all ages including a large group of children. “We need people to play orphans, thieves, magistrates, barmaids, murderers, aristocrats, and a whole London town of people,” said UP Artistic Director Andrew Lidestri. “This show is a great opportunity for people to get involved at all experience levels!”
UP is a welcoming and nondiscriminatory organization. “We are looking for an incredibly diverse and inclusive cast,” Lidestri said. “We encourage community members to attend regardless of age, race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, and/or experience.”
Interested actors are asked to prepare a short song they know well, preferably from musical theatre repertoire. Participants are asked to bring sheet music; singing with accompaniment is preferred — an accompanist will be provided. Actors may be asked to read from the script. For kids, there are special instructions on the website with music available to make auditioning easier.
Directed by Lidestri, music direction is by Marie Snyder. All roles are open. A full character breakdown is available at the UP website. The show will rehearse and perform at the Littleton Opera House. Rehearsals begin Aug. 24 and will take place most Wednesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Sunday afternoons. Performance dates are Nov. 4-6, and Nov. 11-13.
