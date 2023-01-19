Theatre UP To Perform “Assassins”

LITTLETON, N.H. — Theatre UP performs the Tony-award winning dark musical “Assassins” at the Littleton Opera House from Feb. 10-19.
This musical takes a look inside the minds of those who assassinated or attempted to assassinate U.S. presidents. What drove them to the acts of violence that shocked the world and changed the course of history? It asks the question … “Does everybody have the right to their dreams?” The show carries a PG-13 rating for use of theatrical firearms and strong language.
Music & lyrics for “Assassins” are by the incomparable Stephen Sondheim with a book by John Weidman and orchestrations by Michael Starobin. Royalty rights were provided by Music Theatre International to bring this thought-provoking and entertaining piece to the Opera House stage.
The play is directed by Theatre UP founding artistic director Andrew Lidestri, with musical direction by Kristen Bushway. Funded in part by the Putnam Foundation, Theatre UP encourages its patrons to see a Sondheim show. “Stephen Sondheim is considered one of the most intelligent, emotional, and influential composers in American musical theatre,” stated Theatre UP executive director Lynne Grigelevich.
“Into the Woods,” “Company,” and “Sweeney Todd” are Sondheim’s most well-known shows. He was also the lyricist for “West Side Story” and “Gypsy.” Sondheim passed away last year, and much of the theatre community is celebrating him this season. “Broadway currently has two of his shows open right now, with two more in the works,” Grigelevich noted. “A Sondheim work is not one to be missed, and three-quarter round production brings you close to the action!”
For show times, ticket and seating information, visit theatreupnh.org or call the box office at 603-259-1213.
