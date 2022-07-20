LYNDONVILLE — The teen cast at the Vermont Children’s Theater will perform musical farce “Something Rotten!” on July 21-24.
In the 1590s, playwright brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a show to best the popular writer of the day known as the Bard. Given a scrambled look into the future, the brothers set out to create the world’s first-ever musical.
Filled with references to Shakespearean plays and numerous nods to musical theater, “Something Rotten!” has been lauded by audiences and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations and being called “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years” by Time Out New York.
Performances are July 21, 22, and 23 at 7 p.m., and July 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the VCT barn on Darling Hill Road evenings from 6-9 p.m. or before performances.
Something Rotten! was created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick and screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell. Something Rotten! is being presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (MTIShows.com).
VCT is a summer theater program for area youth made possible by volunteers and donations. This month VCT is the featured community partner for White Market’s Coins for Community program.
