Tibetan Travelogue To Be Shared At St. Johnsbury Shambhala Center

Bill Barry is presenting a Tibetan Travelogue, Friday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., at the St. Johnsbury Shambhala Center, 17 Eastern Ave. The 50-minute presentation is open to the public and free of charge.
For the past 16 years Barry has been helping Tibetan refugees navigate life in the West, including obtaining US citizenship, relating with banks, obtaining credit cards and driver licenses. In 2013 Barry made the first of three trips to Tibet where he lived in the home villages of the Tibetan refugee friends he had met in America.
His travelogue explores the Tibetan people, their culture and the landscape of Tibet. He shares how Buddhism weaves through every aspect of life on the high Tibetan plateau, and also discusses the tentative relationship between the Chinese government and Tibetan people.
Barry is a retired electrical engineer, and has lived in Barnet for the past 2½ years where he serves as Karme Choling’s finance director.
