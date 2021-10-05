Tickets On Sale Now For Catamount Arts Jeep Raffle

Tickets are on sale now for the Catamount Arts All Wheel for the Arts Jeep Raffle. Catamount’s annual raffles — one event in the winter and the Summer Solstice Tractor Raffle in June — are two of the arts center’s most important fundraisers. All proceeds benefit Catamount’s year-round community arts and arts education programming.
According to Forbes magazine, shopping for cars is a nightmare these days, for consumers and dealers alike. New- and used-vehicle inventories are at record-breaking lows thanks to low interest rates, pent-up demand, a hungry rental car market and a global semiconductor shortage expected to last well into 2022. The availability of new cars in August of this year was down a whopping 64 percent from August 2020.
It’s a lousy time to shop for a car, but a great time to win one. The grand prize for this year’s Catamount Arts All Wheel for the Arts Raffle is a 2021 Jeep Renegade 80th Edition 4x4 (valued at over $30,000), equipped with a Skybox 16 Carbonite rooftop cargo box (worth $600), and a 2021/22 Burke Mountain Season Ski Pass (worth over $1000). The 2021 Jeep Renegade 80th Edition 4x4 features include lane departure and forward collision warning, blind spot and cross path detection, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, GPS navigation, keyless entry and remote start system.
The grand prize drawing is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31, during Catamount’s annual First Night North festivities. The winning ticket will be drawn at Catamount’s Eastern Avenue arts center at 7:45 p.m. The winner does not need to be present at the drawing to win.
The Catamount Arts All Wheel for the Arts Jeep Raffle is sponsored by the Autosaver Group, Burke Mountain and Lyndonville Village Sport Shop.
Raffle tickets are $50 each or buy two, get one free at three for $100. Tickets can be purchased online at www.catamountarts.org, by phone at (802) 748-2600, or in-person at the Catamount Arts box office at 115 Eastern Ave. Ticket holders must be at least 18-years-old to win, must claim their prize within 10 days of the drawing, and is responsible for all associated fees.
