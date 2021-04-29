Children ages 7- to-12-years-old can get to know one of Vermont’s most remarkable native sons at the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village during July 19-23, or 26-30. Parents or guardians are encouraged to sign up their children so they can travel back in time to explore the important life and times of Alexander Lucius Twilight.
“It will be a truly immersive experience,” Dana Karuza, Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village outreach and education coordinator, said. “No child should miss this year’s Time Traveler’s Day Camp.”
Camp runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday. Parents or guardians can join in after a half-day of camp on Fridays to take a tour of their child’s work. All camp days will include hands-on activities in theater, heritage arts, blacksmithing, outdoor adventures, cooking, live animals, country store, agriculture, gardening, animal husbandry and more.
Camp will be held in person this year with COVID-19 precautions in place. More information at OldStoneHouseMuseum.org/time-travelers-day-camps.
