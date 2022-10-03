Cast members of Weathervane productions of A Class Act and A Chorus Line. Standing left to right: Maddie Robert, Jorge Donoso, Gill Vaughn-Spencer, Alex Lanning, Kennedy Sample, Ira Kramer, Robert H. Fowler, Jewell Noel, Maddie Lentz, Montana Sandoval, Thomas Henke, Marisa Kirby. Kneeling/seated left to right: Corry J. Ethridge, Reanne Acasio, Ethan Paulini, Andrew Morrissey. Photo by Lew Whitener
WHITEFIELD, N.H. — Tony nominee Linda Kline returns to the Weathervane Theatre on Saturday for the final installment of the theatre’s talkback series. This final installment will take place immediately following the 7 p.m. performance of A Class Act on Saturday, Oct. 8.
A Class Act is co-authored by Kline, who was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for A Class Act. Joining Kline on the panel will be members of the cast. Kline was previously at the Weathervane for the August installment of the talkback series.
The subject of A Class Act is Ed Kleban, the lyricist of A Chorus Line (also currently playing at the Weathervane). Linda Kline, who was Ed’s romantic partner at the time of his death, will talk about not only A Class Act, but also give exclusive insider knowledge on A Chorus Line, one of the most beloved musicals of all time.
A valentine to musical theatre highlighting the origins of A Chorus Line, A Class Act opened at the Weathervane in August, and runs in rotating repertory through this Saturday. The Pulitzer Prize-winning A Chorus Line opened at the Weathervane Sept. 28, running in rotating repertory through Sunday, Oct. 9. Weathervane Theatre is the first organization to program these two pieces together in the same season.
Both A Class Act and A Chorus Line contain some adult language and themes. Tickets are available online (weathervanenh.org), by phone (603-837-9322) or at the box office on 389 Lancaster Rd. in Whitefield. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required.
