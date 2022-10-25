Tony-Winning Acting Company Brings ‘Romeo & Juliet’ To St. J Oct. 27

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Acting Company, said to be New York’s premier touring theater company, will perform Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” on Thursday at Fuller Hall, as part of KCP Presents hosted by Catamount Arts.
Boasting alumni such as Kevin Kline, Patti Lupone, Frances Conroy, and Rainn Wilson, the Acting Company specializes in breathing new life into enduring tales.
One of the greatest love stories in literature, this story of forbidden love between two rival families is as relevant today as it was four centuries ago, and modern audiences, fully aware of the story’s tragic end, are no less captivated by the star-crossed lovers’ passion. Known for some of the most recognized poetry ever written, “Romeo and Juliet” set the standard for all love stories with complex characters, desperate conflicts, and heartrending consequences for every character in the lovers’ ill-fated city.
The Acting Company’s fresh production breathes new life into this enduring tale with gorgeous costumes and music, enchanting parties, moonlit nights, chilling graveyards, and blood-strewn streets. Obie-winning director Leah C. Gardiner’s work is credited by the New York Times with “incisive clarity,” particularly her reinforcement of dramatic text with startling physicality.
Performed in repertory, the Acting Company’s “Romeo and Juliet” just previewed its national tour in Queens earlier this month, and will play in St. Johnsbury before its Manhattan premiere in November. The Acting Company tours two productions at once, with this season’s casts alternating between “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Three Musketeers.”
