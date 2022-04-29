Top-Notch Jazz Quartet To Play At Littleton’s Loading Dock On May 2

The Loading Dock will host the Downbeat Critics Poll for Best Rising Star Trumpeter, Adam O’Farrill on Monday, May 2. His band, Stranger Days, features Xavier Del Castillo on tenor sax, Walter Stinson on upright bass, and Zack O’Farrill on the drums.
Brooklyn-bred, O’Farrill, 27, has emerged as a “rising star as a player and composer” (PopMatters) and “a blazing young trumpet talent” (The New York Times). Beginning his career in his teenage years performing with his father, the pianist and composer, Arturo O’Farrill, Adam O’Farrill has gone on to work with a wide range of artists including Mary Halvorson, Rudresh Mahanthappa, Anna Webber, Mulatu Astatke, Sarah Kay, Vijay Iyer, Kambui Olujimi, Brasstracks and Samora Pinderhughes.
O’Farrill’s music is both abstract and personal, writing compositions that reflect subjects such as being mixed race, growing up in New York, family history and spirituality.
Stranger Days’ most recent album, Visions of Your Other, was released on Biophilia Records in November 2021, and was called “O’Farrill’s most melodically engaging effort yet,” by The New York Times. The album primarily features O’Farrill’s original compositions, as well as an arrangement of a piece by Ryuichi Sakamoto, and a piece by Stinson. One of the album’s pieces, “Blackening Skies,” was set to animation by Elenor Kopka (Adult Swim, MTV). Visions of Your Other was named one of the best jazz albums of 2021 by The New York Times, The Boston Globe, PopMatters, and was awarded the Preis Der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik in January 2022.
O’Farrill has received awards and recognition for both his trumpet playing and composition. In both 2019 and 2021, he won the Downbeat Critics Poll for Best Rising Star Trumpeter. O’Farrill has also received commissions and grants from organizations such as The Shifting Foundation, South Arts, Metropolis Ensemble, The Jazz Gallery, as well as winning the ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award. In 2014, O’Farrill won third-place honors in the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz International Trumpet Competition.
O’Farrill holds a B.M. in Jazz Performance from the Manhattan School of Music. During his time there, he studied composition with Reiko Füting, and trumpet with Laurie Frink, Thomas Smith and Cecil Bridgewater. Previous to college, O’Farrill’s teachers included Jim Seeley, Nathan Warner, Ambrose Akinmusire, and he attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Music and Art and Performing Arts, in Manhattan.
