Travelling Storyteller At Dailey Memorial Library Aug. 11 Aug 5, 2022 The Traveling Storyteller will be at the Dailey Memorial Library on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 10:30 a.m. to perform their original story and puppet show, "The Hill Family".This program, which also includes a craft, is designed for elementary school-aged children but all are welcome. Call the library at 766-5063 for more information.
