Trio Mediæval Plays Dec. 10 Show In St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts welcomes the Grammy-nominated Trio Mediæval to St. Johnsbury on Dec. 10, as part of the KCP Presents Performing Arts Series.
The Norway-based trio will play medieval sacred music, folk music, contemporary Nordic jazz, and startling improvisation, both with and without instruments, for what the Guardian calls “a richly musical and imaginative encounter.”
Formed in 1997, Trio Mediæval consists of original members Linn Andrea Fuglseth and Anna Maria Friman and, since 2018, Jorunn Lovise Husan. Their first disc, “Words of the Angel” (2001) introduced them to a broad international audience. Attracted by the trio’s unique sound, composers and performers have lined up to work with them, resulting in commissions and collaborations worldwide.
“The gig’s most sublime moments spread out in the room and transformed gracefully curling, semi-spoken beginnings into whirling polyphony over a stamping pulse,” raves the Guardian.
“Inpeccably refined vocalism,” the New York Times concurs.
The trio has collaborated with musicians and orchestras such as Arve Henriksen, John Potter, Sinikka Langeland Ensemble, Mats Eilertsen Trio, Bang on a Can All-Stars, the Norwegian Chamber Orchestra, Norwegian Radio Orchestra, Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra and Stavanger Symphony Orchestra.
Trio Mediæval has toured extensively in Europe and USA, and been invited to appear on the most prestigious stages in the world, including Wigmore Hall, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Vienna Konzerthaus, Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center.
Fort tickets to see Trio Mediæval at South Church in St. Johnsbury, Saturday, December 10th, at 7pm, or to learn about additional live performances brought to you by KCP Presents, visit www.kcppresents.org or www.catamountarts.org.
