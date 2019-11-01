Twilight Players Dance Ensemble To Perform Recital At NVU

Twilight Players’ Dance Ensemble will hold their 8th annual fall recital Nov. 9, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Alexander Twilight Theatre. An evening of contemporary dances will feature hip hop to live piano ballet to lyrical pieces. The show also features a performance by a surprise special guest act. Light snacks will be available following the performances. Admission is by donation and free to NVU students with ID. For more information contact 802-274-9314.

