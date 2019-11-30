Twilight Players To Present Their 7th Annual Holiday Spectacular Dec. 7

Twilight Players will present their 7th Annual Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 7 at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.
Returning again to North Pole’s Got Talent, Twilight Players present an evening of winter holiday themed acts that make up a December evening outing appropriate for the whole family. Featuring acts from Twilight Players, the NVU community and the NEK community as well.
In lieu of admission attendees are asked to take a new unwrapped toy or a non-perishable food item, or items for H.O.P.E’s Backpack program. All donations will go to H.O.P.E.’s holiday programs. H.O.P.E. is a local chairity in Lyndonville that works to help NEK community members in need.
Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. at the Alexander Twilight Theatre at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. For more information or to reserve seating, call 802-274-9314.
