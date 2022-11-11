Students in the Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence class at Catamount Arts prepare for the Rock Hard Confidence Vaudeville Revue on Nov. 14. From left: Stacy Sleurs Blodgett, Ken Chapman, Sawyer Blodgett, Libby Hillhouse and Lorraine Janowski. (Courtesy photo)
Choreographers Janet Warner-Ashley and Tito Hernandez of Quahog Dance Theater work with the cast of The Frugal Chariot. From left: Audrey Farnsworth, Paddy Maney, Janet Warner-Ashley, Tito Hernandez, Declan Johnston-McWilliams. (Courtesy photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Two community theater initiatives, StoryTown Theatre and Rock Hard Revue, will present student productions on Nov. 14, 15, and 17 at Catamount Arts.
Students of William York Hyde’s “Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence” class will present “The Rock Hard Confidence Vaudeville Revue” on Nov. 14. On Nov. 15 and 17, StoryTown Theatre, a collaborative project by Catamount Arts and the St. Johnsbury School’s CatCH afterschool program, will present “The Frugal Chariot.”
On Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:30, Rock Hard Revue stars adults and high school students in an hour of music, skits, short plays, comedy and fun. Admission is free, though donations are most appreciated. The audience is invited to stick around after the show for a chance to rub elbows with the cast at a reception.
On Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Thursday, Nov. 17, join the young actors of StoryTown Theatre for “The Frugal Chariot,” and try to spot the classic fairy tales dressed up in new clothing. Perhaps they’ll do the one about the princess named Cinderella who loved to play electric guitar. Or maybe the one about the family of trolls whose peace and quiet was disturbed by a dancing billy goat. They might do the one about the Shumacher who ran a used bookstore in Brooklyn.
The only way to find out is to come take a ride on “The Frugal Chariot,” and watch the school-age actors of StoryTown Theatre present three short plays that turn beloved folk and fairy tales on their heads.
All Rock Hard Revue and StoryTown Theatre shows take place at 6:30 p.m. Rock Hard Revue will take place Monday, Nov. 14 in the Catamount Arts Cabaret, and StoryTown Theatre’s “Frugal Chariot” will be on the third floor of Catamount Arts, in the Masonic Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 17.
