The music of vocalist Kara Dugan and harpsichordist Kenneth Weiss, who are performing with the North Country Chamber Players June 11 at the Mountain View Grand, has been described as "gorgeous, sublime, beautiful, soaring." (Courtesy photo)
The music of vocalist Kara Dugan and harpsichordist Kenneth Weiss, who are performing with the North Country Chamber Players June 11 at the Mountain View Grand, has been described as "gorgeous, sublime, beautiful, soaring." (Courtesy photo)
FRANCONIA, N.H. — On June 11, two virtuosi - one whose instrument is her voice and another whose instrument is his harpsichord - will travel to the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield to perform with their North Country Chamber Player colleagues in “A Celebration of Bach.”
Praised by the New York Times for her “vocal warmth and rich character,” Kara Dugan returns to the North Country for an encore appearance following her performances at the 2022 White Mountains Music Festival.
Kenneth Weiss, a professor of chamber music at the Paris Conservatory, has been a fixture at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and is also recognized for his recordings of Bach, Scarlatti and Jacquet de La Guerre.
“After four years of being unable to visit schools, we are excited to be back in the community,” the North Country Chamber Players stated. “The proceeds of this year’s GALA will go toward providing education and outreach to students from area schools. This week five Chamber Players visited Groveton, Berlin, Bethlehem and Littleton Schools - sometimes to perform, sometimes to work directly with students in the classroom. It’s been an exhilarating experience for all involved.”
For more information about A Celebration Of Bach, or the North Country Chamber Players’ education and outreach programs, visit northcountrychamberplayers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.