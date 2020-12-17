UBC Planning Live Christmas Eve Production

Union Baptist Church invites the public to the performance of “A Christmas Report” on Christmas Eve.
In addition to watching the play, people can sing Christmas carols and celebrate through a candlelight service.
All are welcome but everyone must register for free tickets in order for the church to plan for proper spacing in the auditorium. To accommodate adequate distancing and avoid over-crowding, there will be three service options on Dec. 24: 4:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., and 8 p.m. at Union Baptist Church, located on Route 5 in Waterford (just south of the townline with St. Johnsbury).
Get your free tickets by going online to www.ubcstj.org or download the church app UBC Vermont. Masks are required and assigned seating will provide physical distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.