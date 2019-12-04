Unbroken by Christina Lefebvre opens at 42 Maple on December 6

The Gallery at 42 Maple Contemporary Art Center presents multimedia works by Christina Lefebvre, which will be on display for the month of December.
Lefebvre takes commonplace objects that proudly show their history with nicks and scrapes and merges them with eclectic castoffs in such a way that her love of patina is undeniable. She says she can’t save everything from a slow demise in a landfill but she can, like a domestic archaeologist, take a few mundane scraps from everyday life and re-form them into compositions where they will live a new life and make the world a more enjoyable place to live.
She has become someone who takes things that other people no longer want and transforms them into something unexpected that many other people actually do want.
Lefebvre invites you to see the beauty in the broken. As you examine the stories told in these pieces, note two things. The first, other than glue and varnish, nothing new was purchased to produce her art. Everything, right down to the screws and wires used to fuse objects together, were deconstructed from artifacts recovered in an abandoned building, donations that appeared magically on her front porch, or leftovers salvaged from a past construction or art project. The second thing of note is that each composition contains at least one item that is, or rather was, considered broken.
Lefebvre has a studio in Berlin, New Hampshire. She says it is, luckily, only a moment’s walk from her apartment where she lives upstairs with her very patient and supportive husband, Brian, and two cats who are perpetually amused by the myriad of things that cycle through their home.
The opening reception for Christina Lefebvre will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm, and her work will be on display until December 30.
