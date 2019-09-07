‘Under Steam’ A Photographer’s Quest for Steam Locomotives

Steam locomotives have become nearly extinct in North America. Today, approximately 200 steam locomotives remain capable of pulling trains in the United States and those are all museum pieces. West Newbury-based photographer, Ian Clark has traveled the world, from Inner Mongolia to Barnet in search of working steam engines. He’s photographed over 120 different engines under steam.
Join the Bradford Historical Society (BHS) on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Bradford Academy Auditorium as Clark will present a slide-show of a variety of steam engines from across America. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.
Clark spent many years operating commercial photo labs and tackling technical photographic problems, including a stint as the manager of the Photographic Section at NASA’s Langley Research Center. He has a B.S. from the Rochester Institute of Technology and did his Master’s work at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. He has been a news stringer off and on since 1975. For many years, he has traveled extensively to photograph railroads, focusing on remaining steam locomotives. Locally, he’s best known for his sports photos in the local papers. In October 2018, he was accepted as a Juried Member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen.
Bradford was a railroad town when steam engines were popular. It had two stations in town, one called the Bradford Station on Depot Street and, the other the Piermont Station just east of the junction of route 5 and 25.
Last year, BHS hosted several events to celebrate the photography of Philip Ross Hastings, a former Bradford resident and Bradford Academy Alumnus, who was known for his railroad photography. The BHS museum will be open an hour before and after the Sunday slide show for those who wish to visit the Hastings display.
