Upcoming Local Events, July 16-30, 2021

Thursday, July 15
MUSIC
Lisbon Summer Concert Series: Randy Messieno. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc
Lake Morey Resort Waterfront Concert Series: The Adam Ezra Group. 8 p.m. Free admission. Lake More Resort, 82 Clubhouse Rd., Fairlee, Vt. For more info visit lakemoreyresort.com
Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series: Adam Gardner of Guster & Marc Robert of OAR. 6 p.m. Spruce Peak, 7412 Mountain Rd., Stowe, Vt. For more info visit sprucepeak.com/concerts. $$$-$$$$
EVENT
The Eagle Huntress w/ live Squam Lake raptors: Join a Squam Lake Science naturalist and meet live raptors that call New Hampshire home. Followed by a screening of the film The Eagle Huntress. 6:30 p.m. Rek-Lis Brewing, Main St., Bethlehem. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org
PERFORMANCE
Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 10 a.m. The Omni Mount Washington Resort, Bretton Woods, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Friday, July 16
MUSIC
Rockin’ In The Park Concert Series: Ericka Cushing & Friends. Soulful covers, enchanting originals. 7 p.m. Centennial Park, Main Street, Lancaster, N.H. Free.
Asleep At The Wheel: Grammy-winning country music group. 7:30 p.m. The Flying Monkey, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth, N.H. For more info visit flyingmonkeynh.com. $$$-$$$$
Tedeschi Trucks: Blues and rock music. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Vermont Suitcase Company: Eight actors and seven all-new puppets stage a raucous, rowdy, relevent rendition of Robin Hood. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free but registration is suggested and pre-ordering dinner is encouraged. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org
American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Saturday, July 17
MUSIC
Holly Furlone: Singer-songwriter. Noon to 3 p.m. Schilling Beer Co., 18 Mill St., Littleton, N.H.
Tedeschi Trucks: Blues and rock music. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
North Country Chamber Players: German Baroque composer Georg Phillip Telemann. 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org
PERFORMANCE
Disaster: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENT
Stars & Stripes Festival and Parade: Lyndonville hosts the 40th anniversary Stars & Stripes Festival. Parade through downtown starts at 10 a.m. (theme “Thank You Essential Workers”) followed by Lyndonville Rotary Club barbecue and live music by folk/blues band Chickweed at Bandstand Park. Crafters and vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
MUSIC
Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Americana group Chad Hollister Band. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/
Bethlehem Gazebo Concerts: Roots/blue/country/rock artist Dan Walker. 6 p.m. Bethlehem Gazebo, Main Street, Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission.
North Country Chamber Players: German Baroque composer Georg Phillip Telemann. 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org
PERFORMANCE
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
Monday, July 19
PERFORMANCE
Disaster!: Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, and rampant wildlife can’t stop an outrageous cast of characters from dancing, gambling and singing the night away aboard New York’s first floating casino and discothèque. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Tuesday, July 20
PERFORMANCE
Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. Live stream option. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Disaster!: Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, and rampant wildlife can’t stop an outrageous cast of characters from dancing, gambling and singing the night away aboard New York’s first floating casino and discothèque. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Wednesday, July 21
MUSIC
The Black Crowes: Southern rock music. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. The Colonial Theatre, 2050 Main St., Bethlehem, N.H. Live stream option. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Vermont Vaudeville: Hardwick-based troupe performs its latest production, The New Normal, featuring new comedy, stunts, music and more. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$
Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Thursday, July 22
MUSIC
Lisbon Summer Concert Series: Glen Comstock. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc
Lake Morey Resort Waterfront Concert Series: Chris Barron of Spin Doctors. 8 p.m. Free admission. Lake More Resort, 82 Clubhouse Rd., Fairlee, Vt. For more info visit lakemoreyresort.com
EVENTS
School Of Rock: Outdoor screening of comedy hit. 8:30 p.m. Bethlehem Baseball Field, Elm Street, Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org
PERFORMANCE
Vermont Vaudeville: Hardwick-based troupe performs its latest production, The New Normal, featuring new comedy, stunts, music and more. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$
Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Friday, July 23
MUSIC
Rockin’ In The Park Concert Series: The Brothers Grateful Blues Band. Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead and other blues/rock classics. 7 p.m. Centennial Park, Main Street, Lancaster, N.H. Free.
Patrick Ross: Patrick Ross & The Fiddler’s Crew on Newbury, Vt., town common. Free admission. 6 to 8 p.m.
Joan Osborne: Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter. 7:30 p.m. The Flying Monkey, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth, N.H. For more info visit flyingmonkeynh.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
The Good, The Bad & The Cool: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Vermont Vaudeville: Hardwick-based troupe performs its latest production, The New Normal, featuring new comedy, stunts, music and more. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$
Disaster!: Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, and rampant wildlife can’t stop an outrageous cast of characters from dancing, gambling and singing the night away aboard New York’s first floating casino and discothèque. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
EVENTS
Vibe Check: Littleton’s ONLY queer dance party. 7 p.m. The Loading Dock, 35 Mill St., Littleton, N.H. Free admission. ID required for BYOB. For more info visit theloadingdocknh.com.
Saturday, July 24
MUSIC
Holly Furlone: Singer-songwriter. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Iron Furnace Brewing, 115 Main St., Franconia, N.H.
North Country Chamber Players: Playful and evocative fantasies, dreams, and lullabies by Britten, Golijov and Kenji Bunch will precede Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F Minor. 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org
PERFORMANCE
Vermont Vaudeville: Hardwick-based troupe performs its latest production, The New Normal, featuring new comedy, stunts, music and more. Two shows at 2 p.m and 6 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$
American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. Two shows 2 & 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
Sunday, July 25
MUSIC
Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Eclectic Brookyn-based act The Blue Dahlia. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/
Bethlehem Gazebo Concerts: Bluegrass artist NewFound Grass. 6 p.m. Bethlehem Gazebo, Main Street, Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission.
North Country Chamber Players: Playful and evocative fantasies, dreams, and lullabies by Britten, Golijov and Kenji Bunch will precede Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F Minor. 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org
PERFORMANCE
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENTS
Back Roads Readings: Readings by authors Victoria Redel & Marie Howe. 3 to 4 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org
