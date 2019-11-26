Upstage Players will be holding auditions for its February production of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, music, book & lyrics by Clark Gesner. Auditions for this family fun musical will be held at the Littleton Opera House on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6 – 9 p.m. Callbacks to follow on the 12th as necessary.
Based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, this musical comedy revolves around a typical day in the life of Charlie Brown. Sharing the stage are Lucy van Pelt, nemesis and part-time psychiatrist; Linus van Pelt, a philosopher with a blanket; Schroeder, a pianist and art lover; Sally, Charlie Brown’s impetuous sister; and of course, Snoopy, man’s best friend and WWI flying ace. Interested actors are asked to prepare a short song they know well, preferably from musical theatre repertoire. Take sheet music. Singing with accompaniment preferred. An accompanist will be provided. Actors may be asked to do some movement and/or read from the script. Come prepared to move.
You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown will be directed by Andrew Lidestri, artistic director for Upstage Players and choreographed by Madalyn Sheehy & Lidestri. All roles are open. Adults and teens of all experience levels are encouraged to audition. Full character breakdown is available on the website: www.upstageplayersnh.org. The show will rehearse and perform at the Littleton Opera House. Rehearsals begin Dec. 15 and will take place most Wednesday and Thursday evenings as well as Sunday afternoons. There will not be rehearsals Christmas week. Performance dates are Feb. 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16.
Any theater lovers not interested in being on stage but interested in working with set crews, prop and tech production or costuming are encouraged to email upartistic@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.