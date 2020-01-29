Upstage Players, of Littleton, N.H., were honored at the New Hampshire Theater Awards this past weekend with a record seven Top Three showings and the group’s first win.
UP had a total of 17 nominations across 15 categories, with more than one UP actor competing for the top prize in two categories, and several members of the company receiving nods in multiple categories.
“We are thrilled with the outcome of the night,” said Managing Artistic Director Andrew Lidestri. “North Country groups often have a hard time competing against the larger groups from the southern part of the state, so we are incredibly proud of the acknowledgment we received. Our name and the caliber of our work are being recognized.”
UP’s bold production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf showed phenomenally well, despite horrific weather during its performance run and judges barely being able to attend. The show ranked in the Top Three Best Community Productions of a Comedy or Drama.
Lidestri earned his first Top Three in the Best Director category. He was also Top 10 for Scenic Design. Kristjar Nielson earned a Top 10 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance of Honey. Connor MacDonald and Dennis MacKay both made it into the Top Three in Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor respectively. The highlight of the night was Kate Goldsborough’s win as Best Actress in a Drama or Comedy. Goldsborough thanked Lidestri for his direction of her character Martha in this dream role.
Shrek the Musical, which packed the house during every performance, earned numerous accolades in the ultra-competitive Community Musical Theater categories. Catherine Carter and Owen Fogg got Top Ten in their respective Best Actress/Actor categories and Kristjar Nielson got her second Top Ten of the night in Best Supporting Actress. Connor MacDonald nudged out fellow UP actor Lidestri to garner a second Top Three in Best Supporting Actor. Lidestri’s outstanding direction earned him his second Top Three Best Director (community production) of the night. Shrek placed in the coveted Top Three for Best Community Musical, beating out huge groups in the southern part of the state.
In a show of North Country solidarity, UP, Colonel Town Players of Lancaster, Carriage Lane Players of Colebrook, and the Weathervane Theatre dominated the back of the awards venue, forcefully cheering all nominees from above the notches.
Says Lidestri, “While I couldn’t be more proud of Kate and all our top 10 and top three nods, sincerest and deepest congratulations, I’m most excited that I felt we came together as a loud and proud North Country theatre voice for the first time last night. I hope this is the beginning of more cohesive partnerships and group support. I’m proud to not only be a part of Upstage but theatre in the North Country. I urge people to cross the mountains and come see what we’re working so hard to do up here, all of us. Sincere congratulations to everyone!”
