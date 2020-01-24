Upstage Players Hope To Become Littleton Opera House Stewards

The Upstage Players (UP) want to become stewards of the historic Littleton Opera House. The proposal, which requires public approval through a warrant article vote, would have the town retain ownership of the space while UP would act as primary tenants and promoters of the historic venue.
In the new arrangement the town would still have some financial responsibility for the historic building, such as maintaining the exterior shell and safety systems, but the town would no longer be responsible for promoting the space and trying to raise additional dollars to staff it and keep it operational. UP would take on primary fiscal responsibility for maintenance, improvements, and staffing. The overall result would be a reduction in tax burden for residents of the town.
The goal, according to information from Upstage Players, is for Upstage to not only grow their own offerings, but to continue to host a larger array of performers and experiences for the North Country, as well as town and community events. This would be continuing the work of current Opera House Manager Sue Pilotte, who is retiring in the summer of 2020.
UP plans to continue Opera House use as a community resource, working with existing partners like the town itself, the Littleton Historical Museum, and Creative Edge Dance studio and building additional partnerships.
Managing Artistic Director Andrew Lidestri, who took the reins of the Upstage Players seven years ago, has helped the organization grow and hopes to cultivate the same success for the Opera House.
Lidestri has a professional background in the performing arts and has years of experience in events coordination and organizational leadership. UP Board Treasurer Jess Griffiths is a familiar face in the development of downtown Littleton with her work on the Ammonoosuc 23 building, which houses WMSI, The Littleton Studio School, and Iyengar Yoga North. UP will likely hire additional staff for the Opera House to optimize the building’s potential.
Questions or comments on this project can be directed to Andrew Lidestri at upartistic@gmail.com.
