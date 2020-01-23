Upstage Players will be holding auditions for its May production of the Tony award-winning Urinetown the Musical. Auditions will be held at the Littleton Opera House on Thursday, Jan. 30th from 6 – 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1 - 4 p.m. Call-backs to follow on the 1st as necessary.
In a Gotham-like city, a water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.
Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, Urinetown is a musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself.
“Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America’s greatest art forms,” noted information provided by Upstage Players.
Interested actors are asked to prepare a short song they know well, preferably from musical theatre repertoire. Take sheet music. Singing with accompaniment preferred. An accompanist will be provided. Actors may be asked to do some movement and/or read from the script. Be prepared to move.
Urinetown, the Musical will be directed by Andrew Lidestri, artistic director for Upstage Players, choreographed by Madalyn Sheehy & Lidestri, with music direction by Marie Snyder. All roles are open and people of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to audition. The show will rehearse and perform at the Littleton Opera House. Rehearsals begin Feb. 13 and will take place most Wednesday and Thursday evenings as well as Sunday afternoons. Performance dates are May 8,9,10,15,16,17.
People interested in working with set crews, prop and tech production or costuming are encouraged to email upartistic@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.