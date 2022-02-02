LITTLETON, NH — The Upstage Players recently announced its February play series entitled How to Survive an Apocalypse: Plays on Climate Change & the End of Days.
The series consists of two full-length plays and one 10-minute play by Canadian playwright, Jordan Hall. All events will be presented at the Littleton Opera House over two weekends from Feb. 11-20.
“The team at UP is excited to be working on plays that tackle current and urgent issues in the hopes of starting conversations through artistic expression,” said Managing Artistic Director Andrew Lidestri. “To that end, and in addition to the plays, we will be hosting a free panel discussion session with experts in the field on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 4:30.”
Jordan Hall is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter whose work focuses on climate change, the exploration of genre, and the development of the fully realized female protagonist. The two full-length plays, Kayak and How to Survive an Apocalypse, will run in repertory with the short play The Donation being performed each night before the full-length plays.
In Kayak, Annie Iverson is a doting suburban mother who feels blindsided when her son Peter falls for Julie, a passionate environmental activist. “Touching and provocative, Kayak invites us all to confront our choices in the landscape of the growing environmental crisis,” Lidestri noted.
In How to Survive, a young and successful urban couple becomes convinced that their lifestyle is coming to an end. They become “preppers,” hoarding supplies and learning to hunt. But their obsession takes its toll, and they are both forced to imagine the apocalypse without the love of their life. A romantic comedy about the end of days. Lastly, The Donation takes a serio-comic look at depression, climate anxiety, and how far people are willing to go for change.
Directed by Lidestri and Upstage newcomer, Jonathan Verge, the small-cast plays star Upstage favorites, Jess Griffiths, Connor Macdonald, Jake Blankenship, Madalyn Sheehy, Kristjar Nielson and Rosa Van Wie with lead roles for relative newcomers, Kassidy Moore and David Polito.
Performances for Kayak will be held Feb. 11 and 19 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 12 and 20 at 2 p.m. Performances for How to Survive will be held Feb. 12 and 18 at 7:30, and Feb. 13 and 19 at 2 p.m. The Donation performs before each show. Seating is reserved and tickets can be purchased online at www.upstageplayersnh.org. Streaming options may be available as well.
