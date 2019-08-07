Upstage Players To Hold Auditions

Upstage Players community theatre will be holding auditions for its November production of The Female Odd Couple by Neil Simon. Auditions will be held at the Littleton Opera House on Thursday, August 22nd from 7 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, August 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. Callbacks to follow on the 25th if necessary, from 5-8 pm.
Neil Simon’s revision of his hugely successful play, The Odd Couple, sees the lead characters transformed into Olive Madison and Florence Unger. Olive and their group of girlfriends enjoy their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive’s messy and ill-equipped apartment. When Florence’s marriage falls apart, Olive invites her to move in. Where Olive is messy, untidy, and unconcerned about the state of her apartment, Florence is obsessively clean, tidy, and obsessed with hygiene. Olive’s easy-going outlook on life soon clashes with Florence’s highly-strung neurotic tendencies, testing their friendship to the limit. When Olive organizes a double date with the Costazuela brothers, their differences come to a head and sparks fly.
Actors should prepare a short monologue or poem from contemporary theater repertoire. Actors may also be asked to read from the script.
The Odd Couple will be directed by Becky Cummings. Cumming’s directorial debut for Upstage, You Can’t Take it With You, was nominated for several awards last fall. The show will rehearse and perform at the Littleton Opera House. Rehearsals will begin August 28th and will take place most Wednesday and Thursday evenings as well as Sunday afternoons. Performance dates are November 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10. Any theater lovers interested in working with set crews, prop and tech production or costuming are encouraged to email us to find out how to get involved with the production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.