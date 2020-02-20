UVM Historian Considers Influences That Led to National Park System

UVM historian Rolf Diamant will illustrate the influences that ultimately led to the creation of America’s national park system in a talk at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum on March 4 at 7:00 p.m. His talk, “Central Park, the Civil War, and the Creation of the National Parks,” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public.
The national park idea has been credited to “a wonderful and interesting group of rugged western pioneers.” But as Diamant will explain, the inspiration of Central Park, the ending of slavery, and the remaking of government during the Civil War were all critical to the establishment of our first national parks.
Diamant is Adjunct Associate Professor in the UVM History Department and the author of the forthcoming book Olmsted in Yosemite: Central Park, Civil War and the Creation of National Parks in America. He lives in Woodstock and was a national park superintendent before he retired from the National Park Service in 2011. He is co-editor of A Thinking Person’s Guide to America’s National Parks (Braziller, 2016.)
About First Wednesdays
The Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays series is held on the first Wednesday of every month from October through May in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. Talks in St. Johnsbury are held at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum unless otherwise noted. All First Wednesdays talks are free and open to the public. See the full schedule of St. Johnsbury First Wednesdays talks.
The statewide underwriter for the First Wednesdays 2019-2020 series is the Institute of Museum & Library Services through the Vermont Department of Libraries.
