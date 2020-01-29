UVM Professor Discusses and Performs Music Influenced by Literature

Musician and UVM professor Patricia Julien will discuss the influence of literature on her creation of music in a talk at Goodrich Memorial Library in Newport on February 5 at 7:00 p.m. Her talk, “Stories about Composing Music,” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public.
Accompanied by recorded and live performances, Professor Julien will discuss the interplay between words and music, and the ways in which literature has influenced the process of her music composition.
Julien, as Jazz flutist, writes extensively for theatrical productions, including composing the score for the 2015 musical comedy O, Caligula! A Mvsical. In addition to dramatic genres, she composes works for mixed-voice choral ensembles, solo voice and piano, orchestra, contemporary chamber ensembles, small jazz combos, and big band. She also writes acoustic and electronic music for dance. She earned the Master of Music from Manhattan School of Music and the PhD from University of Maryland, College Park. Julien teaches courses in Music Theory and Jazz Composition and Arranging at the University of Vermont.
About First Wednesdays
The Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays series is held on the first Wednesday of every month from October through May in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. Talks in Newport are held at Goodrich Memorial Library. All First Wednesdays talks are free and open to the public. See the full schedule of Newport First Wednesdays talks.
For more information, contact Goodrich Memorial Library at 802.334.7902, or contact the Vermont Humanities Council at 802.262.2626 or info@vermonthumanities.org, or visit www.vermonthumanities.org.
