Valerie Simpson Sings Tribute To Aretha In Feb. 21 Show

ST. JOHNSBURY — KCP Presents will welcome Valerie Simpson to St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in “A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul,” hosted by Catamount Arts. Six-time Grammy nominee, Simpson joins an accomplished cast of jazz, gospel and soul musicians and vocalists in this tender, thrilling multimedia tribute to Aretha Franklin’s career.
Simpson is half of Songwriters Hall of Fame duo, Ashford & Simpson, a collaborative formed with Nick Ashford in the late 1960s. They penned hits like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “You’re All I Need to Get By,” “Reach Out and Touch Somebody’s Hand,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing,” “Solid” and “Precious Love.”
Four Ashford & Simpson songs are featured in the Broadway show “Motown: The Musical,” which is currently touring the country, and “I’m Every Woman” is featured in the musical, “The Bodyguard,” also currently on tour. Simpson was featured for a limited engagement in Broadway’s “Chicago,” in 2018, as the legendary Mama Morton. Simpson has also toured recently as a special guest with Dave Koz, and with Paul Shaffer & the World’s Most Dangerous Band.
Simpson serves on the board of the ASCAP Foundation where the Reach Out and Touch Someone Award has been established to aid struggling songwriters. She also runs Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar, a restaurant and music club in New York City that gives young singer/songwriters and musicians a platform to perform.
Simpson will sing Aretha Franklin’s best-loved songs with her own distinctive power. The show was developed by musician, vocalist and composer, Damien Sneed, who toured with Franklin herself for many years, enjoying a strong mentee relationship with the soul legend. Sneed’s homage to his musical mentor includes fresh renditions of her most cherished hits including “Respect,” “Knew You Were Waiting,” “Think,” “Until You Come Back to Me,” “Freeway” and “Natural Woman.”
For tickets, visit catamountarts.org or call (802) 748-2600. Catamount Arts and KCP Presents require all artists, attendees, staff and stage crews to adhere to a COVID safety protocol. All attendees including children must wear a mask, provide a photo ID, and furnish proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of show time.
