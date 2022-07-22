VCT Receives Donation For 2022 Raffle

Vermont artist Michele Miles of Laughing Loon Studios donated two examples of her work, homemade lanterns, for Vermont Children’s Theater’s 2022 raffle.
Two winners of one lantern each will be drawn at intermission of the Aug. 7 matinee. The winner does not need to be present to win. Tickets on sale now during Something Rotten and Big Fish performances and during rehearsals at the barn.
Miles explains the process of layering powdered glass frit to make each panel of the lantern: “Glass frit comes in a variety of thicknesses [starting with] confectioner sugar. Powdered frit was used to make the three-dimensional birds in each scene. These were put into tiny molds, mixed with one drop of water at a time, frozen for 30 minutes, and then fused at a very high temp and very fast rate. The next frit thickness is fine…the consistency of table sugar…used for the background colors like the sky and the first layer of snow drifts. The next gauge of thickness is medium…about as chunky as a sesame seed. It starts adding heavier detail, like the individual parts of flowers or the leaves on the trees. The thickest gauge is just coarse frit, and that is used for rocks and bigger shapes.”
Miles estimates she and her son Stephen put 184 hours of handwork into the lanterns over at least two months, not counting kiln firing and cooling time. “Because there are so many layers to each piece, it takes multiple firings,” she noted. “Each one of the panels in these lanterns took about a week, and four trips to the kiln. The glass needs a day to slowly cool between firings to prevent cracking.” Kiln temperatures can reach 1,500 degrees, she added.
Miles does not sell her work directly; she instead donates to organizations she supports. “They are a labor of love for VCT!” she said.
