The Vermont Arts Council awarded Creation Grants to fifteen artists across the state, enabling recipients to spend more time in the studio, purchase materials, or rent rehearsal space—all with the goal of creating new work. For example, Brett Stanciu, of Hardwick, received support to write a nonfiction narrative about heroin addiction in a small town in Vermont.
Thanks to the generous contributions of Arts Council donors, an additional five grants were awarded in the FY2020 round. “The depth and breadth of artistic talent in Vermont is awe-inspiring,” noted Executive Director Karen Mittelman. “We are pleased that this year we were able to increase by fifty percent our support of a wide range of creative endeavors in our state. Our aim is to continue to increase this funding pool so that we can bring more of these diverse and inspiring projects to life.”
Grantees from prior years have demonstrated that the need met by Creation Grants goes beyond money. One of the Council’s previous Creation Grant recipients, writer Miciah Gault, said in a recent press interview, “The actual financial support is really important … [but it’s also] the honor of it, the sense of being recognized by your state and a panel of artists. Just the emotional support, the sense that your work is important enough … it really matters.”
More than one hundred and fifty applications were received for the highly competitive FY2020 Creation Grant round. The fifteen recipients were selected by an independent panel of practicing artists and arts professionals. Each grantee will receive $4,000.
Local Creation Grant Recipients
Brittany Powell (Plainfield) to support the creation of twenty-seven photographic portraits that are part of the Debt Project
Brett Stanciu (Hardwick) to support the creation of a nonfiction narrative about heroin addiction in a small town in Vermont
About the Vermont Arts Council
The Vermont Arts Council envisions a Vermont where all people have access to the arts and creativity in their lives, education, and communities. Engagement with the arts transforms individuals, connects us more deeply to each other, energizes the economy, and sustains the vibrant cultural landscape that makes Vermont a great place to live. Since 1965, the Council has been the state’s primary provider of funding, advocacy, and information for the arts in Vermont. www.vermontartscouncil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.