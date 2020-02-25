The Vermont Arts Council awarded Cultural Facilities Grants to sixteen arts and community organizations across the state. Grants provide critical funds to nonprofit organizations and municipalities to improve safety, upgrade equipment, and ensure that the arts are accessible to all Vermonters. This program is one of the Building Communities Grant Programs established by the Vermont Legislature to “help communities preserve important historic buildings and enhance community facilities.”
Since 2001, Cultural Facilities grants totaling $3.2 million have enabled more than 200 theaters, museums, town halls and community arts centers across Vermont to make essential improvements to their buildings (such as upgrades to lighting, sound, and heating systems). Many of these improvements address critical safety issues in Vermont’s historic structures. The Isle La Motte Historical Society, for example, received a grant to support electrical upgrades in the historic Duba Blacksmith Shop. Theatrical lighting at The Paramount Theatre in Rutland, the Phantom Theater in Warren, and the Hyde Park Opera House will improve both energy efficiency and the viewing experience for audiences.
Three of this year’s awards will make public libraries more fully accessible. The Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick and the Bradford Public Library will install accessible lifts.
“Cultural Facilities grants are a vital investment in Vermont’s cultural infrastructure,” said Arts Council executive director Karen Mittelman. “They preserve the town halls, theaters, library buildings and other public spaces where all Vermonters can come together and enjoy a sculpture exhibit, a cello concert, or a dance performance.”
The 2020 Cultural Facilities Grant recipients are:
Bradford Public Library, Bradford: $28,200 to support the installation of an accessible lift
Jeudevine Memorial Library, Hardwick: $24,000 to support the installation of a physically accessible elevator
About the Vermont Arts Council
The Vermont Arts Council envisions a Vermont where all people have access to the arts and creativity in their lives, education, and communities. Engagement with the arts transforms individuals, connects us more deeply to each other, energizes the economy, and sustains the vibrant cultural landscape that makes Vermont a great place to live. Since 1965, the Council has been the state’s primary provider of funding, advocacy, and information for the arts in Vermont. www.vermontartscouncil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.