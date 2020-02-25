St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.