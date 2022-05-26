Vermont Arts Council Awards To Enliven Local Communities

Strengthening the connection between people and place, the five award-winning projects of the Vermont Art Council’s 2022 Animating Infrastructure program promise to bring vibrancy and vitality to their communities through public art.
Two of the five award recipients are local arts organizations including:
Town of Lyndon: $15,000 to support an artistic sculpture and light installation at the Sanborn Covered Bridge
Orleans County Historical Society, Brownington: $11,000 to support public art installations along the Alexander Twilight Trail
The other recipients are:
Howard Center, Burlington: $9,200 to support a public art installation in Burlington’s South End with artwork by artists living with and affected by mental illness and/or addiction
The Current, Stowe: $15,000 to support community-based and collaborative murals at Stowe’s public recreation path and Stowe Middle School
Town of Springfield: $15,000 to support the design, fabrication, and installation of a monumental sculpture of David M. Smith’s mid-late 1800s clothespin in Comtu Cascade Park
Animating Infrastructure grants support community art projects in which public art is integrated into existing or proposed infrastructure improvements. Applicants are encouraged to think beyond the ordinary, envisioning new buildings, roads, bridges, and other public spaces that have the potential for artistic enhancement that creates unique places where people want to live, work, visit, and play. The intent is to enhance a sense of community pride and identity, to foster social connections, and to improve the livability and vibrancy of Vermont downtowns, villages, and neighborhoods.
Three to five grants of up to $15,000 are awarded through the program each year. At least 80% of grant funds must be used to support the artists’ involvement in the design, fabrication or installation of the artwork. The remaining amount can be used to support the other aspects of the project, such as project management and community engagement activities.
For this year’s competition, the Council received 20 letters of interest with project ideas for communities from across Vermont. After initial review of the submissions by an external panel of reviewers, eight applicants were invited to develop full proposals for funding consideration.
“We are proud to support inspiring public art projects in five Vermont communities,” said Vermont Arts Council Executive Director Karen Mittelman. “Investing in imaginative community spaces is especially meaningful now, when we are all hungry to gather together again. Together, these five projects demonstrate the powerful impact of art and creativity in activating our public places.”
Established in 2014, the program has supported 24 projects in 23 towns and 12 counties in Vermont.
For more information about the Animating Infrastructure Program, visit https://www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/organizations/animating-infrastructure
The Vermont Arts Council envisions a Vermont where all people have access to the arts and creativity in their lives, education, and communities. Engagement with the arts transforms individuals, connects us more deeply to each other, energizes the economy, and sustains the vibrant cultural landscape that makes Vermont a great place to live. Since 1965, the Council has been the state’s primary provider of funding, advocacy, and information for the arts in Vermont. Learn more at vermontartscouncil.org
