LYNDON — Bennington author Nancy Thompson will give a talk on applying the values of world religions in everyday life at 11:30 a.m. March 24 at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
The talk, at Samuel Read Hall Library and Academic Center, Room 400, is free for the public.
Thompson’s talk, “We Can Be Heroes,” is based on her 2019 book, “Touching the Elephant,” about how truth, compassion, humility and other values are revered in the world’s religions. She’ll explain how practicing those values can transform individual lives and communities.
Thompson teaches classes on spirituality and comparative religion at Community College of Vermont and has taught religion and history courses at NVU’s Johnson campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.