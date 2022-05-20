Vermont Children’s Theater Holding Auditions For 2022 Season

LYNDONVILLE — Vermont Children’s Theater (VCT) recently announced its 2022 season and audition dates.
Actors ages 7-19 with all levels of talent may audition. There is no charge to participate, and all who audition will be included in the cast.
All participants need to attend one audition, and youth participants must attend with a parent or legal guardian to complete registration paperwork.
All auditions will be held at the VCT Barn, 2283 Darling Hill Rd. The schedule:
• For youth age 7 through entering 5th grade in fall 2022:
Pinocchio (Musical, Wengrow)
Auditions: Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29, 1:30-3 p.m. Auditions will be run as a group. Performance dates, July 7, 8, 9 and 10. Rehearsals will be held weekdays, 4-5:15 p.m., until schools are done for the year, at which time they will be 2-4 p.m. Participants in this age group need to have a designated adult present at rehearsals.
• For cast members entering 5th grade through 8th grade in the fall 2022:
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, JR.
Auditions: Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29, 3:30-5 p.m. Participants may prepare 20 seconds of a song to share. Performance dates, July 14, 15, 16 and 17. Rehearsals will be held weekdays, 5:30-6:45 p.m., until schools are done for the year, at which time they will be 4:15-6:15 p.m.
Please note: Students entering 5th grade in the fall may choose to participate in either Pinocchio or Matilda JR.
• For cast members entering ninth grade in the fall, through the Class of 2022:
Something Rotten!
Auditions: Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29, 7:30-9 p.m. Participants may prepare 20 seconds of a song to share. Performance dates, July 21, 22, 23 and 24 Rehearsals will be held on weekdays, sometime between 7-9 p.m., until schools are done for the year, at which time they may begin as early as 6:30 p.m. and run later than 9 p.m.
• New this year, for cast members who are VCT alumni and at least 18 years of age:
Big Fish
Auditions: Sunday, May 22, 2-4 p.m. Call backs on Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29, 6-7 p.m. Participants may prepare 20 seconds of a song to share. Rehearsals will be held on weekends and possibly some weeknights based on cast availability. VCT hopes to use virtual and remote meetings for rehearsals allowing non-local alumni to participate in rehearsals. All cast will need to be in person for the performances on Aug. 5, 6 and 7.
If you are unable to make one of the scheduled audition times, contact the theater at (802) 626-5358 or vermontchildrenstheater@gmail.com to arrange an alternative method for auditioning.
VCT also encourages backstage helpers, techies, costume designers, choreographers and talented musicians to participate.
