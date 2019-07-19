Vermont Children’s Theater To Present Newsies

Vermont Children’s Theater will present Disney’s Newsies their final show of the 2019 season from July 25th-28th.
Based on the 1992 film of the same name, Newsies is a entertaining and energetic musical filled with memorable songs and thrilling choreography.
Newsies is based on the events around the newsboy strike of 1899. When Joseph Pulitzer and the other titans of the New York City newspaper industry decide to raise distribution prices, veteran newsboy Jack Kelly rallies his other ‘newsies’ to strike for fair wages and equal treatment. Will the youth of New York be able to conquer the most powerful men of the city?
The Vermont Children’s Theater production features a cast of almost 50 high school students from the Northeast Kingdom. Curtain times are 7 p.m. July 25th-27th and 2 p.m. on the 28th. For more information or to reserve tickets call 802-626-3663.
Tonight and Saturday night see Elf the Musical at the theater, beginning at 7 p.m. There will also be a matinee of the show on Sunday at 2 p.m.
