Vermont Children’s Theatre Presents Winnie the Pooh KIDS

Theater goers of all ages are invited to visit the Hundred Acre Wood at Vermont Children’s Theater this weekend as NEK youth ages 7-10 perform in Disney’s Winnie the Pooh KIDS.
Winnie the Pooh is not the only one in search of honey, the Heffelump (Kirabelle Gutzmann) and Woozle (Ellyanne Chatfield) scheme to steal some yummy honey from a swarm of annoyed bees. The Bees are played by Millie D’Ambra, Jordan Stevens, Lenore Steen, Annabelle Clagg, Glorianna Breish and Louisa White.
Performances of Winnie the Pooh KIDS are on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be reserved by calling 802-626-5358.
Winnie the Pooh KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
