Vermont Children’s Theatre Returns Outdoors This Weekend

LYNDONVILLE — After missing 2020, live performance return to Vermont Children’s Theater (VCT) this weekend with its production of Peter and the Starcatcher.
This summer VCT is producing just one show at the theater barn on Darling Hill Road that features NEK teen actors, ages 14-19, including teens who graduated in 2020. VCT usually produces theatrical musicals, but this year, to adhere to public health recommendations, will perform a play with a few added songs. “The most dramatic change of all is that our stage has moved outdoors, so be sure to bring your own chair of blanket!” says VCT president Sarah Ham. “We are so excited to welcome our teens actors back this summer, to see them laugh and be creative as a group again. We want to give our audiences and our actors a bit of magic and a lot of joy with this show.”
Peter and the Starcatcher is a swashbuckling adventure that reimagines the century-old story of how a miserable orphan becomes Peter Pan, the boy who would not grow up. VCT’s troupe of teens transforms into hilarious storytellers, marauding pirates and jungle tyrants, unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes who playfully explore the depths of greed and despair, as well as the bonds of friendship.
The story focuses on a young orphan and his mates, who are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin, which contains precious, otherworldly cargo. At sea, the boys are discovered by a clever girl named Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training, who realizes that the trunk’s precious cargo is Starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates, the journey becomes a thrilling adventure.
VCT’s production of Peter and the Starcatcher is directed by VCT alums Lydia Ham and Crenshaw Lindholm. It will be performed Thursday through Sunday this weekend, July 29-Aug. 1. Performances begin at 6 p.m. Admission is by donation. “For the safety of our actors and your pets, please leave all companion animals at home,” Ham advised. “We are grateful to the Summer Matters for All Grant Program and Vermont Afterschool for the funding to support this production, and to the customers of The White Market who rounded up their grocery bill to support VCT.”
