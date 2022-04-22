Vermont Philharmonic Celebrates Its Return In Greensboro

After two years of COVID-enforced silence, the Vermont Philharmonic returns to the stage with a local concert on Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. Music Director Lou Kosma will be conducting.
The program features a performance of a movement from Jacques Ibert’s Flute Concerto by the student winner of the Borowicz Scholarship competition, Logan Crocker. A senior at Colchester High School and a pupil of Lauren Ann Maurer, Logan has performed in Vermont and New England Music Festivals and soloed with the Vermont Youth Orchestra.
The Philharmonic winds will open the concert with Ralph Vaughn Williams’s Folk Song Suite, incorporating nine popular English songs. The winds will also perform a Symphony for Winds in g minor by Gaetano Donizetti. In addition, the strings will perform Mozart’s exuberant Divertimento No. 2 in B-flat Major, K. 137.
The concert concludes with Johannes Brahms’ Second Symphony, in D major, op 73, composed in 1877 — an opportunity for the Philharmonic to exercise the big orchestral sound of one of the great classical works.
The Vermont Philharmonic is celebrating its 63rd year of making music in central Vermont.
Logan, on flute, has been playing since the age of eight and started lessons with Maurer, his current teacher, at age 15.
Earlier this year, he was a featured soloist with the Vermont Youth Orchestra (of which he is a current member), playing Mozart’s Concerto in G. Logan has been awarded several state-wide honors including designation as first flute in the 2021 Vermont All State Music Festival Orchestra, a scholarship from the Vermont All-State Music Festival, as well as winning first place in the Vermont division of the National Music Teachers Association Senior Performance competition.
In 2021 and 2022, Logan played first flute in the New England Music Festival Orchestra. During the summer of 2021, he attended the Northern California Flute Camp, where he participated in a master class with Sarah Jackson of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
In addition to music, Logan has enjoyed studying Spanish for the past four years. Another favorite subject is American history.
