The Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s annual season kick-off party takes place on Thursday, September 5, from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at the Eastside Restaurant in Newport.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the Jazz Band from Lake Region Union High School.
All proceeds support the VSO’s statewide educational and artistic initiatives.
