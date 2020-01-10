LYNDON — The Same Moon, a presentation of new Vermonters who share their migration stories, will be staged at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Alexander Twilight Theatre, Northern Vermont University.
The documentary theater presentation is a collaboration between The Telling Project, a national initiative that shares the stories of immigrants and veterans, and the KCP Presents series of St. Johnsbury-based Catamount Arts.
The Telling Project, an Austin, Texas-based nonprofit, was founded in 2008 to stage performances of veterans and their families talking about their military experience. In 2019, the nonprofit launched The Same Moon initiative, which presents shows of immigrants telling their migration and refugee stories to their communities.
For more information, visit NorthernVermont.edu/TellingProject.
The event is part of Northern Vermont University’s Lecture and Arts Series, made possible in part by the Harriett M. Sherman Lecture Fund, the Lecture and Arts Endowment, Maret ’92 and Tad ’89 Asaro, Bourne’s Energy and Donald P. Blake Jr. Inc.
