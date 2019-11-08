Veterans to be Honored at St. Johnsbury Band Concert

The St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center and the St. Johnsbury Band will present a concert honoring all veterans on the eleventh day of the eleventh month.
Musical selections will include the “Sons of Veterans” march, the “Red Cross March,” an Irving Berlin medley, the “Civil War Fantasy,” “Tennessee Salute” and a special arrangement titled “A Celebration of Taps,” among others. The event will take place at the United Community Church at 7 p.m. next Monday, Nov. 11, admission by donation.
Proceeds will support the work of the History Center.
