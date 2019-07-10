Village Harmony Teen World Music Ensemble In Concert Hailing from four states and France, the 25 talented teen singers of Village Harmony perform on Friday, July 19, at 7:30 pm in the Catamount Arts Cabaret Room on Eastern Ave. in St. Johnsbury.
The ensemble will also perform at Bread and Puppet Circus Day in Glover on July 21, beginning at 2 p.m.
Song leaders Heidi Wilson, Gideon Crevoshay, and Avery Book direct an eclectic mix of traditional and new songs from the Republic of Georgia, Sweden, Corsica, Sardinia, and Appalachia, plus several songs from South America taught by guest musician Sophya Ramirez. Each Village Harmony ensemble develops its own powerful, natural, unrestrained variety of vocal styles and timbres appropriate to the ethnic and traditional music, creating a visible, vibrant community among the singers and audience as they share in a joyful celebration of music.
Wilson, Crevoshay, and Book are making this a “living songs” Village Harmony session, placing emphasis on songs that are “socially alive.” Through work songs, songs of social struggle, traditional lullabies and healing songs, and celebratory songs from across the centuries and the globe, the singers explore the cultural, social, and political context of their music and their relationship to it, and then putting their songs into action, singing with (and not just to) host communities throughout their tour.
Singer-songwriter Heidi Wilson shares original compositions and folk songs inspired by the natural world and in service to community. Her songs celebrate the seasons, offer thanks and praise, lull babies to sleep, muster courage, and make room for healing.
Gideon Crevoshay, born in the hills of the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, grew up singing and traveling with Village Harmony around the globe. He teaches from his repertoire of traditional and ancient forms of singing from the U.S. and the Caucasus and Mediterranean regions, exploring the wisdom contained within these traditions and how they can inform present ideas of music making and community.
Vermont-based community organizer Avery Book teaches songs from U.S. social movements, as well as traditional songs from the island of Sardinia and Georgia.
Village Harmony, a non-profit, umbrella organization based in Vermont, promotes the study and performance of ethnic singing traditions from around the world. For 30 years, they have organized teen ensemble tours each summer, plus ensembles for mixed-age and adult singers in numerous foreign countries year-round.
