‘Vintage Hitchcock’ Coming To The Rialto Theatre Feb. 4

LANCASTER, NH — The Carriage Lane Players, in collaboration with the Great North Woods Committee for the Arts in Columbia and the Rialto Theatre in Lancaster, will be presenting their hit radio play, “Vintage Hitchcock,” at the Rialto Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
This old-time radio show takes place in the 1940s-era radio station–WBFR. All of the characters are “actors” from 1946, arriving at their hometown radio station for their evening jobs to perform a production of “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” by Joe Landry.
Three vintage Hitchcock shows will come to life with “The Lodger” (Act 1), “Sabotage” (Act 2) and “The 39 Steps” (Act 3). This is a triple feature and includes vintage commercials — spotlighting a slew of characters portrayed by only six actors.
The cast of “characters” includes the announcer, Winston J. Collingwood (played by Charles Jordan), a World War II war correspondent now back home and returning to civilian life; Stage Manager/Sound Manager Gilbert Finklestein (played by Steve Ross), who is well-versed in creating sound effects; Assistant Sound Manager Nellie Blondestein (played by Nancy Smith), who has some very intense experience with sound effect; Show Director Barbara Benton (played by Donna Jordan), who is the well-known model for the famous Rosie the Riveter posters; actor Amelia Bly (played by Michelle Lassonde), who has a tawdry vaudeville reputation; Ethyl Ratchett Goodbody (played by Laurie Daley), who has just returned from a USO tour overseas; Winston J. Collingwood the second (played by Thomas Jordan), the famous newspaper delivery boy who assists in his family’s newspaper empire; the esteemed Garrison Feeler (played by Steve Bunnell), who loves to give out his autograph and talk about his starring role in B-horror films; and Vanessa Van Huston (played by Becky Bunnell), a child actress looking for her big break now that she is all grown up.
The Carriage Lane Players have collaborated with the Colonel Town Players of Lancaster to borrow the group’s large WBFR sign, “on air” and “applause” signs. Live radio plays were new last year for the Carriage Lane Players, which also hosted “War of the Worlds” (in Colebrook) and “It’s A Wonderful Life” (in Colebrook and Whitefield) as radio plays last year.
Tickets for the Feb. 4 show at the Rialto Theater are available at the theater in advance or at the door on the night of the show. They may also be purchased in advance at Fiddleheads in Colebrook.
