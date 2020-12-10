Violinist Gabriela Diaz Joins North Country Chamber Players

FRANCONIA, NH — North Country Chamber Players, a fixture of northern New Hampshire cultural life for more than four decades, recently announced the addition of award-winning violinist Gabriela Diaz to their roster of members.
Critics have acclaimed Diaz as “a young violin master,” “one of Boston’s most valuable players,” and praised her “indefatigably expressive,” “vivid and elegant” playing, and her “polished technique.”
A member of the violin faculty at Wellesley (Mass.) College, Diaz serves as co-artistic director of the celebrated Boston-based chamber music and outreach organization Winsor Music. A childhood cancer survivor, she has committed a significant part of her musical career to support cancer research and treatment and, in 2004, was awarded a grant from the Albert Schweitzer Foundation to create the Boston Hope Ensemble, which she directs. A believer in the healing properties of music, she and her colleagues in that ensemble have performed in cancer units in Boston hospitals and presented benefit concerts for cancer research organizations throughout the United States.
A fierce champion of contemporary music, Diaz has worked closely with many of the most significant composers of the times, and her recording of the Suite for Violin and American Gamelan was highlighted in a New York Times article.
“I am beyond excited to become a member of the Chamber Players,” Diaz noted upon her nomination. “I admire each and every musician in the group so much, as players and people, and can’t wait to be and play together, as soon as possible, in gorgeous northern New Hampshire!”
Now in their 43rd season, the North Country Chamber Players have been described by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts as “one of the outstanding cultural resources in the state of New Hampshire.” A critic from the Boston Musical Intelligencer lauded them as “a sophisticated group of experienced, passionate, focused, and obviously talented musicians.”
