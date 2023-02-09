Virtuoso Guitarist Tsukamoto to Teach, Perform at York Street Mtg House Feb. 18
Virtuoso guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto

Catamount Arts has announced two separate events with innovative virtuoso guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto. The internationally acclaimed composer and songwriter will teach an acoustic guitar workshop, Saturday, February 18th, at 4pm. He will then perform a solo show, also on Saturday, February 18th, at 7 pm. Both events will take place at the York Street Meeting House in Lyndonville. Each event requires its own ticket.

