Virtuoso Guitarist Tsukamoto to Teach, Perform at York Street Mtg House Feb. 18

Catamount Arts has announced two separate events with innovative virtuoso guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto. The internationally acclaimed composer and songwriter will teach an acoustic guitar workshop, Saturday, February 18th, at 4pm. He will then perform a solo show, also on Saturday, February 18th, at 7 pm. Both events will take place at the York Street Meeting House in Lyndonville. Each event requires its own ticket.
Hiroya Tsukamoto in concert will feature an immersive and mesmerizing musical journey as the renowned guitarist and songwriter builds earthy, organic soundscapes to impart a mood of peace and tranquility. “(Tsukamoto’s) finger-picking is delicate, fluid, and beautifully detailed,” raves Acoustic Guitar.
The concert will take place at 7 pm at the York Street Meeting House, a gorgeously renovated venue (formerly a church) with magnificent acoustics, a perfect location for Tsukamoto’s captivating fusion of folk, jazz, and world music. Tickets are available now at the Catamount box office or online, or patrons can purchase tickets at the door on the day of the show.
At 4 pm, guitar students ages 13 and up, and with a knowledge of basic chords are invited to join Tsukamoto for a demonstration of finger-style techniques including chords and basic theory. Tsukamoto will discuss how to build a daily practice to steadily improve skills, and he will break down musical elements such as tone and rhythm to help students set goals and work efficiently to reach them.
Tsukamoto’s Acoustic Guitar Workshop is limited to 10 people, so early registration is encouraged. The workshop fee is $35, and parents or guardians of students under the age of 18 must fill out an online enrollment form after registering and paying for the class. Please note that concert tickets are not included with workshop registration and must be purchased separately if desired.
Originally from Kyoto, Japan, Hiroya Tsukamoto began playing the five-string banjo at the age of thirteen and took up the guitar shortly thereafter. A Berklee College of Music scholarship brought him to the U.S., where he formed the multicontinental band Interoceanico, with whom he released three critically acclaimed albums. Tsukamoto has also released four solo albums and was a 2nd place International Finger Style Guitar Champion in 2022.
To purchase tickets for Hiroya Tsukamoto’s solo concert, at 7 pm, at the York Street Meeting House, on February 18th, and/or to register for his Acoustic Guitar Workshop, at 4 pm, also on February 18th at the York Street Meeting House, please visit www.catamountarts.org or call 802-748-2600.
