Visit First Century Bethlehem Near Green Mountain Mall

Experience the sights and sounds of first century Bethlehem near the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Night in Bethlehem is a free family-friendly Christmas event for all ages, co-presented by Lyndon Bible Church and Union Baptist Church.
Through costuming and set-creation, visitors will encounter a village designed to take them back to a time and place where villagers went about their business like any other day until some nearby shepherds excitedly led people to a cattle stable. Something seemed different. An anticipation filled the air. Could it really be happening? Could this be the moment so many have been longing for?
Experience the anticipation. Register for the census and join in with other visitors of the little town of Bethlehem. Interact with some of the local townspeople and find out what really is different about this night.
The event will take place at the northern end of the Green Mountain Mall parking lot and will run four times: 3:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5 p.m., and 5:45 p.m. This unique Christmas experience will last approximately 30 minutes and no tickets are required. Light refreshments will be offered at the conclusion of each show time.
“Come join us for a fun evening to bring about more meaning to your Christmas season,” organizers noted in information about the event.
