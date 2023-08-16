Visiting Buddhist Scholar Anyen Rinpoche Offers Course On Following The Path Of Compassion In Barnet

BARNET — Karmé Chöling Meditation Retreat Center has invited beloved Buddhist teacher Anyen Rinpoche to teach from the profound 14th Century text “37 Practices of a Bodhisattva,” written by Buddhist scholar Gyalsé Tokmé Zangpo.
Rinpoche will offer the teachings the weekend of August 25-27 at Karmé Chöling, located on Route 5 in Barnet. All are welcome to attend and receive the teachings.
A bodhisattva is a person on the Buddhist path who has vowed to delay their own liberation until all beings are free from suffering. The text serves as a practical, day-to-day guide for people who want to be compassionate in an unkind world. It’s also a method for training the mind to turn difficult situations into opportunities for growth and transformation
Anyen Rinpoche was born in Amdo, in eastern Tibet, to a family of yak herders. When he was three days old, he was recognized as a tulku, or incarnate lama, by a visiting monk. He studied under his root guru, Minyak Tsara Khenchen Dharmakirti Rinpoche, and received teachings directly from the renowned Dzogchen master Patrul Rinpoche.
“My lama really tamed my way of thinking and my arrogance and pride,” said Rinpoche. “Whatever good qualities I have are from my lama, but especially, the quality I got through him is that I always think about others first, how others feel.”
Anyen Rinpoche is the founder of Orgyen Khamdroling Buddhist Meditation Center in Denver, Colo. He will be teaching with his wife, Allison Choying Zangmo, an accomplished Tibetan translator.
Karmé Chölling was founded in Barnet in 1970 by Chögyam Trungpa Rinpoche, a meditation master largely credited with transplanting Tibetan Buddhism to the West. He is the author of dozens of books, including “Shambhala: The Sacred Path of the Warrior” and “Cutting Through Spiritual Materialism.”
Today Karmé Chöling is a Buddhist meditation community that offers programs in meditation, Buddhism, qigong and kyudo (Japanese archery), as well as year-round residency for Buddhist practitioners.
