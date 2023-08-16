Visiting Buddhist Scholar Anyen Rinpoche Offers Course On Following The Path Of Compassion In Barnet
Buy Now

Poet Allen Ginsberg teaching in the KCL Main Shrineroom, 1990s

BARNET — Karmé Chöling Meditation Retreat Center has invited beloved Buddhist teacher Anyen Rinpoche to teach from the profound 14th Century text “37 Practices of a Bodhisattva,” written by Buddhist scholar Gyalsé Tokmé Zangpo.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.