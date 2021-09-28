Volunteers Sought To Help Promote Barnet History

What do the ghostly death of a young woman, finely crafted croquet sets, ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau and a 20th Century Buddhist master have in common?
The answer is: the town of Barnet, Vermont.
The famous oceanographer, Cousteau is said to have become fascinated with the watery world because of his visits to Barnet’s Harvey Lake.
The Roy Brothers manufacturing company which was located in East Barnet made popular and beautifully crafted croquet sets in the early decades of the 20th Century.`
In 1970, a Tibetan Buddhist meditation master named Chögyam Trungpa, founded Karmê Chöling a world-renown meditation retreat center and community in Barnet.
And the ghost story? In the 1830s a 14-year-old young woman left her home in West Barnet to visit a neighboring farm. When she arrived there, she said that on her way she had had heard beautiful music coming from the woods at a particular spot. A little later she left to return to her home. She never got there.
Later that evening her dead body was found at the very spot she had told of hearing the celestial music.
The Barnet Historical Society, which serves as the curators of the town’s history, is looking for volunteers to join the Historical Society and help it discover and preserve the town’s unique history. Anyone interested can call Dave Warden at 633-2325 for more information.
Barnet’s fascinating and diverse history will be on display Friday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Goodwillie House Museum in Barnet Center. The museum is free and contains objects from the entire human history of the town.
