Vonnegut Documentary To Play At Colonial

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — A documentary 40 years in the making, “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time” is coming to The Colonial Theatre on Friday, Sept. 2.
The film “is a dazzling, worthy tribute to Vonnegut and a compelling introduction for the uninitiated,” says the theatre’s Tracy Lewis. “The feature documentary - the first of its kind on Vonnegut - is a deep, immersive dive into the author’s upbringing and his creative output.”
It spans his childhood in Indianapolis, his experience as a prisoner of war in World War II, his marriage, family, and divorce, his early careers as a publicist for General Electric and a car salesman, and his long years as a struggling writer, leading to eventual superstardom in 1969 following the publication of his lightning-bolt anti-war novel “Slaughterhouse-Five.”
The film began 39 years ago when young, struggling filmmaker Robert Weide wrote a letter to his literary idol proposing a documentary on Vonnegut’s life and work. In the film, past, present, and future cease to become linear as Weide strives to get an overview of his subject’s life and his own role in it. First and foremost a biography of a beloved American author, but also a filmmaker’s odyssey, he examines the impact of a writer’s legacy on his own life, extending far beyond the printed page.
In addition to the Sept. 2 screening, there will be another the following Friday, Sept. 9 with a special 50th-anniversary screening of “Slaughterhouse-Five.” Tickets and information are available online at BethlehemColonial.org.
