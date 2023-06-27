Vt. Children’s Theatre Premieres ‘Westward Home’

Members of the Vermont Children’s Theater cast of Westward Home paint one of their set pieces during a recent rehearsal. All cast members had the opportunity to help paint this set piece for their upcoming performances on July 6-9, 2023. Shown are DJ, Olivia O’Reilly, Clara White, and Gwen Connolly. (Contributed Photo)

LYNDONVILLE — “Westward Home,” a new original musical written by Vermont Children’s Theatre alumna Lydia Ham, will play at the VCT barn, 2283 Darling Hill Road, June 6-9. Tickets are available at the venue.

