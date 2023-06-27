Vt. Children’s Theatre Premieres ‘Westward Home’

Members of the Vermont Children’s Theater cast of Westward Home paint one of their set pieces during a recent rehearsal. All cast members had the opportunity to help paint this set piece for their upcoming performances on July 6-9, 2023. Shown are DJ, Olivia O’Reilly, Clara White, and Gwen Connolly. (Contributed Photo)
LYNDONVILLE — “Westward Home,” a new original musical written by Vermont Children’s Theatre alumna Lydia Ham, will play at the VCT barn, 2283 Darling Hill Road, June 6-9. Tickets are available at the venue.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. July 6-8, with a 2 p.m. matinee on July 9.
Westward Home follows the story of two present-day children who are examining their family history through a scrapbook. By way of their imagination, the story comes to life onstage, and they travel back in time to a railroad journey in 1911 that changed their family forever. Along the way, they meet a group of orphaned children who are riding one of the so-called mercy trains out west to find new homes. They share their joys, sorrows, and dreams, tell each other tales to pass the time, and learn to see the world through each other’s eyes.
VCT director Lydia Ham has created a show drawing inspiration from historical events and traditional American folk tales. A music teacher at Miller’s Run and Newark Street School, she brings to the creation process a wealth of knowledge about musical composition brought to the stage by this age group.
With the premiere of “Westward Home,” VCT also introduces director and VCT alumnus Dan O’Reilly. “Returning to the Vermont Children’s Theater, where I spent my summers from age 6-18, holds great significance for me,” he says. “It was within those walls that I discovered the transformative power of theater and acquired so many valuable life skills. I am excited to share these experiences and inspire a new generation.
“Westward Home is a testament to the dedication the directors have to the VCT mission: to encourage the discovery and development of creativity, imagination, empathy, self-esteem, and leadership through the process of theater.”
VCT also acknowledged White Market’s Coins for Community program and everyone who voted to include VCT as the featured organization for the month of July. “Rounding up at the register helps support the work VCT does and makes a real difference for area youth,” theatre officials said.
